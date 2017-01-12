Malene Hansen Receives Mentor Award F...

Malene Hansen Receives Mentor Award From National Postdoctoral Association

Newswise - La Jolla, Calif., January 13, 2016 - Malene Hansen, Ph.D., associate professor at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute , has been named the recipient of the 2017 Garnett-Powers & Associates, Inc. Mentor Award from the National Postdoctoral Association . Hansen is being honored for her "positive influence on postdoctoral training at San Diego institutions" and her "commitment to mentoring and service."

