Malene Hansen Receives Mentor Award From National Postdoctoral Association
Newswise - La Jolla, Calif., January 13, 2016 - Malene Hansen, Ph.D., associate professor at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute , has been named the recipient of the 2017 Garnett-Powers & Associates, Inc. Mentor Award from the National Postdoctoral Association . Hansen is being honored for her "positive influence on postdoctoral training at San Diego institutions" and her "commitment to mentoring and service."
