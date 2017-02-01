Judge: Melania Trump's suit against b...

Judge: Melania Trump's suit against blogger can go forward

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Langley Advance

ROCKVILLE, Md. - First lady Melania Trump can move ahead with a libel lawsuit she filed against a blogger who reported The blogger, Webster Tarpley of Gaithersburg, sought to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) 39 min Really Big Phart 3
Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan 19 Musikologist 15
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan 2 wlove2368 1
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec '16 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09) Dec '16 Drew 29
News Anti-gay Gambian president rejects election res... Dec '16 Prosperity Fundie... 1
News LISTEN: New Potomac River Crossing Coming To So... Nov '16 mike 1
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,818 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC