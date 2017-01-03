Jewish couple received racist letter ...

Jewish couple received racist letter after hanging black lives matter flag

Monday Read more: Jerusalem Post

The note was unsigned and accompanied by a drawing of a gold star with the WWII era "Jude" caption, SS, Nazi, and anarchist insignia. Sonya and Mikey Franklin, a Jewish couple, received an antisemitic note days after removing a Black Lives matter flag they had hung in the window of their Rockville, Maryland home, Buzzfeed reported on Sunday .

