Jewish centers in at least six states all receive bomb threats on the same day

Monday Jan 9 Read more: ThinkProgress

Jewish centers in at least six states all received bomb threats on Monday, adding to a growing wave of anti-Semitism across the country. As first reported by Haaretz , several Jewish centers were forced to evacuate after anonymous callers phoned in with bomb threats.

