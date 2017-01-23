Federal program cuts disparities in HIV/AIDS care

When Gina Brown was diagnosed with HIV in 1994, she considered it a death sentence, but nearly 23 years later, she's living a full life in New Orleans, thanks largely to the federally funded Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program. In 2014, the safety-net program provided drugs, medical care and support services to more than 268,000 people in the U.S. living with human immunodeficiency virus infections.

