Debate over Obama becoming a member prompts resignation at historically Jewish golf club

Barack Obama waits to hit on the 18th green at the Mid-Pacific Country Club golf course December 28, 2015 in Kailua, Hawaii President Barack Obama at the wheel of a golf cart while golfing at Vineyard Golf Club in Edgartown, Mass., Aug. 14, 201 The mayor of a tony Maryland suburb resigned from a prominent golf club on Monday because the club might not welcome President Barack Obama as a member. Jeffrey Slavin, the mayor of the Montgomery County town of Somerset, wrote in an email that he would not remain a member of Woodmont Country Club because of a recent fevered debate about whether Obama could join.

