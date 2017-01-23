Debate over Obama becoming a member prompts resignation at historically Jewish golf club
Barack Obama waits to hit on the 18th green at the Mid-Pacific Country Club golf course December 28, 2015 in Kailua, Hawaii President Barack Obama at the wheel of a golf cart while golfing at Vineyard Golf Club in Edgartown, Mass., Aug. 14, 201 The mayor of a tony Maryland suburb resigned from a prominent golf club on Monday because the club might not welcome President Barack Obama as a member. Jeffrey Slavin, the mayor of the Montgomery County town of Somerset, wrote in an email that he would not remain a member of Woodmont Country Club because of a recent fevered debate about whether Obama could join.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 19
|Musikologist
|15
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan 2
|wlove2368
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec 27
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
|Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Drew
|29
|Anti-gay Gambian president rejects election res...
|Dec '16
|Prosperity Fundie...
|1
|LISTEN: New Potomac River Crossing Coming To So...
|Nov '16
|mike
|1
|Moving to Germantown (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Jeremy
|184
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC