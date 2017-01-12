Debate over Obama becoming a member p...

Debate over Obama becoming a member prompts resignation at historically Jewish golf club

The mayor of a tony Maryland suburb resigned from a prominent golf club on Monday because the club might not welcome President Barack Obama as a member. Jeffrey Slavin, the mayor of the Montgomery County town of Somerset, wrote in an email that he would not remain a member of Woodmont Country Club because of a recent fevered debate about whether Obama could join.

