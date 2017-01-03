Contractor dispute could end in lein
Not happy with a contractor's work on your house? Watch out! If you refuse to pay the invoice, you risk having a mechanic's lien attached to your property. If you haven't heard of a mechanic's lien or don't understand the implications of a mechanic's lien, you may want to continue reading.
