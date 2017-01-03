Civil War-era five-bedroom house in Rockville lists for $1.095 million

The 1842 house at 104 West Jefferson St. in Rockville includes a screened porch, a swimming pool, a patio, a pond and gardens. The historic house at 104 West Jefferson St. in Rockville has gone through a few changes over its two-century history, not the least of which were the Civil War and the coming of Metro to this once-distant town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.