Chicago Torture Not Isolated Incident - Trump Supporters Have Been...
The kidnapping and torture of a white, mentally challenged teen by four African-Americans in Chicago, who shouted "Fuck Donald Trump!" and "Fuck white people!" while torturing their victim, is just the latest incident of violence against Trump supporters - or assumed Trump supporters - since the election. Just days after the election, a group of black men in Chicago violently attacked a white man while spewing anti-Trump rage, saying "Why would you vote Trump, damn it?" and "You voted Trump?! Damn, he voted Trump!" The beating reportedly started as a traffic incident before escalating into violence.
