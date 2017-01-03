Biologics Consulting Group, Inc. Expa...

Biologics Consulting Group, Inc. Expands Footprint, Opens New Office

New Office in Rockville, Maryland to Serve as Executive Office and Customer Engagement Center, Bringing Firm Closer to Clients and FDA Alexandria, VA - January 04, 2016 - Biologics Consulting, a full-service regulatory and product development consulting firm focused on the life sciences industry, announced today that it is opening a new office in the center of Maryland's Technology Corridor and Life Sciences Hub. The new office is located in Rockville, Maryland and will serve as the growing consulting firm's Executive Office and Customer Engagement Center.

