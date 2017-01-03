At least five Jewish community centers evacuate after threats
Hundreds of children were evacuated from the Dave & Mary Alper JCC in Miami after a caller made a bomb threat around 11 a.m., according to CBS Miami . Police in Miami Beach also said late Monday morning that they were investigating a bomb threat against another JCC, though posted 20 minutes later that no threat had been found.
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan 2
|wlove2368
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec 27
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
|Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09)
|Dec 14
|Drew
|29
|Anti-gay Gambian president rejects election res...
|Dec '16
|Prosperity Fundie...
|1
|LISTEN: New Potomac River Crossing Coming To So...
|Nov '16
|mike
|1
|Moving to Germantown (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Jeremy
|184
|Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ...
|Nov '16
|jose
|1
