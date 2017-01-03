At least five Jewish community center...

At least five Jewish community centers evacuate after threats

Monday

Hundreds of children were evacuated from the Dave & Mary Alper JCC in Miami after a caller made a bomb threat around 11 a.m., according to CBS Miami . Police in Miami Beach also said late Monday morning that they were investigating a bomb threat against another JCC, though posted 20 minutes later that no threat had been found.

