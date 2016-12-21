Why Hillary Clinton is still losing supporters
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Democrats' belief that new information revealed after Donald Trump's election - as when the reports of Russian interference spurred calls on the left for a revote or, failing that, "faithless" electors to abandon Trump - would change voters' minds has taken another hit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09)
|Dec 14
|Drew
|29
|Anti-gay Gambian president rejects election res...
|Dec 10
|Prosperity Fundie...
|1
|LISTEN: New Potomac River Crossing Coming To So...
|Nov '16
|mike
|1
|Moving to Germantown (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Jeremy
|184
|Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ...
|Nov '16
|jose
|1
|Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|jose
|50
|Montgomery County Beware: Muhammad Mike Aazami ... (May '14)
|Jul '16
|LeslieDexter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC