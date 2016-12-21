VPAS Recipient of National Lutheran Communities & Services Grant Award
Release from Valley Program for Aging Services: Valley Program for Aging Services is pleased to announce being one of the 30 organizations that were awarded grant funds through the National Lutheran Communities & Services Community Impact Program. The $11,000 grant will be used to increase transportation services for older adults living in more rural areas of Augusta and Rockingham Counties.
