VPAS Recipient of National Lutheran C...

VPAS Recipient of National Lutheran Communities & Services Grant Award

Wednesday Read more: NBC29

Release from Valley Program for Aging Services: Valley Program for Aging Services is pleased to announce being one of the 30 organizations that were awarded grant funds through the National Lutheran Communities & Services Community Impact Program. The $11,000 grant will be used to increase transportation services for older adults living in more rural areas of Augusta and Rockingham Counties.

Rockville, MD

