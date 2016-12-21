To Sir, With Love author ER Braithwaite dies aged 104

ER Braithwaite, the Guyanese author, educator and diplomat whose years teaching in the slums of London's East End inspired the international bestseller To Sir, With Love and the film of the same name, has died aged 104. Braithwaite's companion, Ginette Ast, told The Associated Press that he became ill on Monday and died at the Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Centre in Rockville, Maryland.

