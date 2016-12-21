'To Sir, With Love' author ER Braithw...

'To Sir, With Love' author ER Braithwaite dead at 104 new

Tuesday Dec 13

E.R. Braithwaite, the Guyanese author, educator and diplomat whose years teaching in the slums of London's East End inspired the international best-seller "To Sir, With Love" and the popular Sidney Poitier movie of the same name, has died at age 104. Braithwaite's companion, Ginette Ast, told The Associated Press that he became ill Monday and died at the Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, Maryland.

