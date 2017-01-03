They paid $1,552 for library books 31...

They paid $1,552 for library books 31,046 days overdue a " and want to keep them longer

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: The Miami Herald

The four Kramer children loved their local branch library in Rockville, Maryland, and visited it often when they were growing up in suburban Washington in the 1960s and '70s. Their parents, described by son Jon as freethinkers and avid readers, checked out books on all manner of topics, including camping tips and vegetarian cooking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan 2 wlove2368 1
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec 27 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09) Dec 14 Drew 29
News Anti-gay Gambian president rejects election res... Dec 10 Prosperity Fundie... 1
News LISTEN: New Potomac River Crossing Coming To So... Nov '16 mike 1
Moving to Germantown (Aug '06) Nov '16 Jeremy 184
News Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ... Nov '16 jose 1
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,360

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC