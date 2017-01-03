They paid $1,552 for library books 31,046 days overdue a " and want to keep them longer
The four Kramer children loved their local branch library in Rockville, Maryland, and visited it often when they were growing up in suburban Washington in the 1960s and '70s. Their parents, described by son Jon as freethinkers and avid readers, checked out books on all manner of topics, including camping tips and vegetarian cooking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan 2
|wlove2368
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec 27
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
|Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09)
|Dec 14
|Drew
|29
|Anti-gay Gambian president rejects election res...
|Dec 10
|Prosperity Fundie...
|1
|LISTEN: New Potomac River Crossing Coming To So...
|Nov '16
|mike
|1
|Moving to Germantown (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Jeremy
|184
|Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ...
|Nov '16
|jose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC