Tampa artist exhibits passion for shapes, colors in new exhibit

An opening reception for Barbara Schardt's solo exhibit, Altered Views will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bamboozle Tea Lounge, located in the Channelside District at 109 N 12th St. The local artist has been painting for the last 35 years, creating works that range from acrylic and watercolor to textured canvas renderings. Schardt's background includes training with the National Society of Decorative painters as well as attending art classes at Montgomery College of Rockville, Md.

