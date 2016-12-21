Survey shows lower rate of impaired d...

Survey shows lower rate of impaired driving in U.S. for 2014

The prevalence of driving under the influence of alcohol and illicit drugs has been quantified in a report published Dec. 28 by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Rachel N. Lipari, Ph.D., from the Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality in Rockville, Md., and colleagues used data from the 2002 to 2014 National Surveys on Drug Use and Health to examine the prevalence of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or illicit drugs among individuals aged 16 years or older.

