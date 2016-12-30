Son pays late fees for library books ...

Son pays late fees for library books checked out by his parents in 1970s

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A Minnesota family has given a Maryland library a check for about $1,550 to cover the late fees for two books that were supposed to have been returned more than 40 years ago.

