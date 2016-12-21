Quarry could be DC water solution
A Montgomery County quarry could provide a solution to a century-old infrastructure shortcoming that threatens the drinking water of the nation's capital. In the fourth installment of WTOP's Crumbling Capital series, Neal Augenstein examines one possible solution to the region's water supply vulnerability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec 27
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
|Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09)
|Dec 14
|Drew
|29
|Anti-gay Gambian president rejects election res...
|Dec 10
|Prosperity Fundie...
|1
|LISTEN: New Potomac River Crossing Coming To So...
|Nov '16
|mike
|1
|Moving to Germantown (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Jeremy
|184
|Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ...
|Nov '16
|jose
|1
|Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|jose
|50
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC