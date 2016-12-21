Quarry could be DC water solution

Quarry could be DC water solution

A Montgomery County quarry could provide a solution to a century-old infrastructure shortcoming that threatens the drinking water of the nation's capital. In the fourth installment of WTOP's Crumbling Capital series, Neal Augenstein examines one possible solution to the region's water supply vulnerability.

