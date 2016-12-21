new Prosecutors seek no chance of parole for Md. man who - butchered' neighbors
It took almost three pages of a sentencing memorandum for Montgomery County prosecutors to describe the dozens of bloody wounds suffered by Richard and Julianne Vilardo in their Rockville home, the night they were murdered by next-door neighbor Scott Tomaszewski. Tuesday afternoon, Tomaszewski will be sentenced in circuit court for the murders of Dick and Jodie Vilardo in their Ridge Road home on May 9, 2015.
