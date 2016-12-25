Is he good for the Jews? Md. Gov. Lar...

Is he good for the Jews? Md. Gov. Larry Hogan sure is trying to convince them.

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: The Washington Post

Governor Larry Hogan speaks to the fifth-grade class during a visit to Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, Md. At the end of a recent Sabbath dinner at a Montgomery County synagogue, Rabbi Stuart WeinA blatt introduced Gov. Larry Hogan by describing his guest's intense schedule of outreach to Maryland's Jewish community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec 27 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09) Dec 14 Drew 29
News Anti-gay Gambian president rejects election res... Dec 10 Prosperity Fundie... 1
News LISTEN: New Potomac River Crossing Coming To So... Nov '16 mike 1
Moving to Germantown (Aug '06) Nov '16 Jeremy 184
News Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ... Nov '16 jose 1
News Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08) Oct '16 jose 50
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,821 • Total comments across all topics: 277,458,517

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC