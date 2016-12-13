For Trump critics, an 'Unaugural' concert

A progressive state senator from Maryland is organizing a concert on Inauguration Day to raise money for liberal causes she believes will be threatened under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump . The " Unaugural Concert " will take place the night of Jan. 20 at Montgomery College's 500-seat Cultural Arts Center in Rockville, while thousands of Trump supporters and the Republican faithful from across the country are celebrating downtown at inaugural balls.

