For Trump critics, an 'Unaugural' concert
A progressive state senator from Maryland is organizing a concert on Inauguration Day to raise money for liberal causes she believes will be threatened under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump . The " Unaugural Concert " will take place the night of Jan. 20 at Montgomery College's 500-seat Cultural Arts Center in Rockville, while thousands of Trump supporters and the Republican faithful from across the country are celebrating downtown at inaugural balls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09)
|Dec 14
|Drew
|29
|Anti-gay Gambian president rejects election res...
|Dec 10
|Prosperity Fundie...
|1
|LISTEN: New Potomac River Crossing Coming To So...
|Nov '16
|mike
|1
|Moving to Germantown (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Jeremy
|184
|Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ...
|Nov '16
|jose
|1
|Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|jose
|50
|Montgomery County Beware: Muhammad Mike Aazami ... (May '14)
|Jul '16
|LeslieDexter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC