Coakley Realty Continues to See Surge in Listing, Selling, and Leasing Commercial Space
Rory S. Coakley Realty, Inc. , a premier full service residential and commercial real estate company in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area since 1989, announces a surge in recent activity in listing and selling local commercial properties, underscoring its commitment and diverse capabilities in representing their client's real estate needs. In this way, Coakley Realty continues to expand its reach in the growing area with a recent spate of real estate activity, including but not limited to: 7350 Van Dusen - Rory S. Coakley and Rory P. Coakley recently listed this Laurel, MD, medical/office suite located within the Laurel Medical Arts Building and adja-cent to the Laurel Regional Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Building Operating Management.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09)
|Dec 14
|Drew
|29
|Anti-gay Gambian president rejects election res...
|Dec 10
|Prosperity Fundie...
|1
|LISTEN: New Potomac River Crossing Coming To So...
|Nov '16
|mike
|1
|Moving to Germantown (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Jeremy
|184
|Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ...
|Nov '16
|jose
|1
|Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|jose
|50
|Montgomery County Beware: Muhammad Mike Aazami ... (May '14)
|Jul '16
|LeslieDexter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC