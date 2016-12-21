Coakley Realty Continues to See Surge...

Coakley Realty Continues to See Surge in Listing, Selling, and Leasing Commercial Space

Thursday Dec 8

Rory S. Coakley Realty, Inc. , a premier full service residential and commercial real estate company in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area since 1989, announces a surge in recent activity in listing and selling local commercial properties, underscoring its commitment and diverse capabilities in representing their client's real estate needs. In this way, Coakley Realty continues to expand its reach in the growing area with a recent spate of real estate activity, including but not limited to: 7350 Van Dusen - Rory S. Coakley and Rory P. Coakley recently listed this Laurel, MD, medical/office suite located within the Laurel Medical Arts Building and adja-cent to the Laurel Regional Hospital.

Rockville, MD

