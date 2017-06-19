Weather officials issue flood, high tide advisory 19 minutes ago...
Tropical Storm Cindy formed Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico, hovering about 200 miles south of Louisiana as it churned tides and spun bands of heavy rain across the central Gulf of Mexico. Tropical storm warnings are now in effect from San Luis Pass along the upper Texas coast and across the the entire Louisiana coast to the mouth of the Pearl River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Rockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mrs Pete's (Jul '09)
|10 hr
|CharlesH
|16
|In need of bud
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|2
|rick wiginton (Oct '14)
|Jun 13
|Carlos
|36
|Need a big one
|Jun 12
|1n33dh3ad
|3
|I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08)
|Jun 7
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Backwoods waitress
|Jun 5
|8675309Jenny
|2
|Murders committed in 1971.
|Jun 4
|Sabrina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rockport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC