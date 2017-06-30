High-speed chase starts at Bayside

Sunday Jun 18 Read more: The Countywide

An early morning traffic stop south of Bayside by the sloughs resulted in a car chase that lasted more than 50 miles, according to Refugio County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Raymond. The incident began at 5:45 a.m. when Department of Public Safety Trooper Austin Brown attempted to stop the driver, who was headed north.

