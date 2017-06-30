Aransas County Sheriff's Office arres...

Aransas County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects in connection to a stabbing in Rockport.

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Aransas County Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection to a reported stabbing that left a man dead in Rockport. Officers responded Tuesday evening after a stabbing was reported on Corpus Christi Street in Rockport.

