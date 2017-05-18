Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman
The missing boater has been identified as 53-year-old Kevin Ferrel. The U.S.Coast Guard along with Texas Parks and Wildlife, searched for a missing boater in the Copano Bay near Rockport.
