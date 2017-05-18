Coast Guard suspends search for missi...

Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The missing boater has been identified as 53-year-old Kevin Ferrel. The U.S.Coast Guard along with Texas Parks and Wildlife, searched for a missing boater in the Copano Bay near Rockport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
booty (Dec '13) May 14 Tomas 2
jessica huffman (Mar '14) May 13 Prince Doug 3
%%j255aer11fa3e2 May 10 Panterawhite 2
%%j255aer11fa3e2 Apr 27 Servus Dei 2
Con Man Posing as a minister in Rockport TX - ... (Mar '11) Apr 21 Taft Sex Goddess 38
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) Apr '17 brainie ack 8
Im looking for a massage Apr '17 Need it 10
See all Rockport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Aransas County was issued at May 18 at 3:16PM CDT

Rockport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rockport, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC