South-Texas 13 mins ago 11:22 a.m.Police in Rockport investigating a case of credit card abuse

Police in Rockport investigating a case of credit card abuse

Friday Apr 21

Rockport police need your help to find a pair of suspects accused of using fraudulent credit cards in and around the Aransas County area. Police say a man and woman used the cards a Rockport convenience store.

