Construction Begins on Airport-Based Urgent Care, Pharmacy in Las Vegas

Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Frisco, Texas-based Code 3 Emergency Partners is continuing an innovative growth strategy, recently announcing that they are soon to begin construction on an Airport-based Urgent Care and Pharmacy at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nev. The company expects to open its Urgent Care doors at McCarran mid-late May 2017.

