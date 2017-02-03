Joe Hull
Joe Allen Hull, 55, of Rockport, Texas passed away Jan. 30, 2017. He was born to the late Josephine C. Harris and Melvin B. Hull in Cuero, Texas on Jan. 17, 1962.
