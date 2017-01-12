Crossroads weekly fishing report 58 m...

Crossroads weekly fishing report 58 minutes ago - North Sabine: Trout ...

Yesterday

Waders have taken better trout on the Louisiana shoreline on slow-sinking plugs. - SOUTH SABINE: Redfish are fair on the edge of the channel on mullet.

