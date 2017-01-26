Ceramic artists bring craft to Rockport Expo 35 minutes ago Rockport...
The Rockport Clay Expo is expecting about 40 potters from all over Texas who will exhibit their art in several independent events during the weekend of Feb. 4. One of the biggest events will be the 15th annual Bountiful Bowl Pottery Fair, hosted by the Aransas County Council on Aging that benefits the Meals on Wheels program. "It depends on how many sponsors we have, but the event usually makes about $20,000 on average each year," said Mary Ellen Nies, executive director of the Aransas County Council on Aging and organizer of the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Rockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|LuftPharts
|1,066
|Any1
|Tue
|Horny
|5
|Im looking for a massage
|Tue
|Need it
|1
|Bechtel
|Jan 21
|Meklife
|1
|What's everyone up to
|Jan 21
|Aaron
|1
|Bottom (Jan '16)
|Jan 16
|Discreet married ...
|2
|Markus Ramirez
|Jan 12
|Caraphernelia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rockport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC