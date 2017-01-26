Ceramic artists bring craft to Rockport Expo 35 minutes ago Rockport...

The Rockport Clay Expo is expecting about 40 potters from all over Texas who will exhibit their art in several independent events during the weekend of Feb. 4. One of the biggest events will be the 15th annual Bountiful Bowl Pottery Fair, hosted by the Aransas County Council on Aging that benefits the Meals on Wheels program. "It depends on how many sponsors we have, but the event usually makes about $20,000 on average each year," said Mary Ellen Nies, executive director of the Aransas County Council on Aging and organizer of the event.

