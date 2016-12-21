Crossroads weekly fishing report 46 minutes ago - North Sabine: Trout ...

Crossroads weekly fishing report 46 m...

Thursday Dec 15

Redfish and flounder are good in the marsh on shrimp. - SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad.

