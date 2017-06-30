Winslow's - Survayance' in Brunswick

The Frank Brockman Gallery, 68 Main St., will host the opening reception for "NEW WORK: Survayance," a solo exhibition by Rockland-based artist Kitty Winslow, Saturday, July 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. The exhibition will continue through July 30. The new exhibition was curated by Mark Little, gallerist and artist. Winslow described her her process as highly intuitive, involving working and reworking surfaces and thus informing the work with a sense of history.

