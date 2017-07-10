Studio residencies offered in Rockland

Thursday Jul 6

The Ellis-Beauregard Foundation will provide four light-filled studios for six-month residencies at Lincoln Street Center, a repurposed school in the heart of Rockland; and a stipend of $6,000 per resident. Housing is not provided.

