Scouts recognize Fisher Engineering with Citizen Award

Fisher Engineering, a division of Douglas Dynamics Inc. and maker of the famous Fisher Plow, won this year's Knox County Citizen Award from the Kennebec Valley District Boy Scouts for its many years of service and contributions to the Midcoast. The award was presented on June 16 at the Boy Scouts' annual fundraising luncheon held at Fisher Engineering's state-of-the-art factory in Rockland.

