Report: Rockland wheelchair-bound resident who shot intruder won't be charged
Harvey Lembo of Rockland said he bought a gun Monday after his apartment at the Park Street Apartments in Rockland was broken into for the fourth time. He shot an alleged intruder Monday night trying to steal his prescription pain medication.
