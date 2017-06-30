Impasse leads to partial ...

Impasse leads to partial ...

Most local legislators supported a proposed $7.1 billion two-year state budget that failed to garner the necessary support to avoid a partial state government shutdown. Gov. Paul LePage ordered the partial shutdown Saturday July 1 after the Maine House failed to give two-thirds majority support for a budget that would have withstood an expected veto from the governor.

