North End's NoRo open for art walk

NoRo Gallery will be open for the First Friday Art Walk, July 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery, set in a former church at 16 Brewster St., is exhibiting the work of local artists Cynthia Motian McGuirl, Libby Schrum, Peter Davis and Annie Bailey. McGuirl of Thomaston is a teaching artist whose current work explores the connections between spirituality, world religions and meditation through the story of her Armenian Grandmother, her own personal craft work and the human figure.

