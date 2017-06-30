North End's NoRo open for art walk

North End's NoRo open for art walk

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Capital Weekly

NoRo Gallery will be open for the First Friday Art Walk, July 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery, set in a former church at 16 Brewster St., is exhibiting the work of local artists Cynthia Motian McGuirl, Libby Schrum, Peter Davis and Annie Bailey. McGuirl of Thomaston is a teaching artist whose current work explores the connections between spirituality, world religions and meditation through the story of her Armenian Grandmother, her own personal craft work and the human figure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Knox County was issued at July 03 at 6:05AM EDT

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,948 • Total comments across all topics: 282,204,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC