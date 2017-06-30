"Navigator" Services at URock Help Adult ...
University College at Rockland is an off-campus center of the University of Maine System and its enrollment is almost the size of a small campus. URock's small staff is cross trained to efficiently help students navigate admissions, registration, financial aid, student accounts, academic advising and more.
