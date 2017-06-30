Gardner watercolors at Sanctuary

A show of recent watercolors by Signe Gardner will open Sunday, July 9, at the Sanctuary Gallery of Rockland Congregational Church, 180 Limerock St. The opening reception will run from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the upper level gallery, with piano music by Sue Pedretti and refreshments by church members. Gardner has lived most of her life in the Thomaston-Rockland area.

