Cushing Grange sells building, merges with Glen Cove

The Acorn Grange has served farm families and the community for more than 100 years but a dwindling number of members led the organization to sell its longtime building and merge with another Knox County chapter. The Acorn Grange Patrons of Husbandry voted to close recently, said Maine State Grange President Richard Grotton on Wednesday, July 5. The local Grange turned over ownership of its building at 293 Pleasant Point Road on June 3 to the Maine State Grange which sold the property on June 29 to Orman and Joyce Poland of Pleasant Point Road.

