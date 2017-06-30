Come and get it
Knightly helmets and taffeta skirts, leather luggage and feathered caps fill more than half the first floor of the former Quilt Divas/Spear's building and hardware store at 607 Main St. a and Camden Civic Theatre invites other troupes and the public at large to take them home. CCT will hold Loft Give-Away Days Saturdays, July 8 and 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. While donations to the group's treasury are certainly welcome, this is not a sale - everything must go.
