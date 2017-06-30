Art Walk, ArtWalk weekend

Art Walk, ArtWalk weekend

Because July starts on a Saturday, the month's second weekend has two Midcoast art walks - one a city staple and the other a small-town experiment. Rockland's AIR First Friday Art Walk is set for Friday, July 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. Almost two dozen galleries and other related venues will be open for what is traditionally one of the year's biggest art walks.

