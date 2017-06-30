Art Walk, ArtWalk weekend

Because July starts on a Saturday, the month's second weekend has two Midcoast art walks - one a city staple and the other a small-town experiment. Rockland's AIR First Friday Art Walk is set for Friday, July 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. Almost two dozen galleries and other related venues will be open for what is traditionally one of the year's biggest art walks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.