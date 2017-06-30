Anderson's bridge series at Art Loft

Anderson's bridge series at Art Loft

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

An exhibit of recent paintings by local artist Angela Anderson will open with a First Friday Art Walk reception July 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Art Loft, 385 Main St. . The show will continue through Aug. 27. In April, Anderson made her first trip to Toulouse, France's most Hispanic and fifth largest city, and fell in love with Le Pont Neuf, a bridge built in 1544 and strikingly wide for its time, while painting in the streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Knox County was issued at July 02 at 2:55AM EDT

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,782 • Total comments across all topics: 282,179,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC