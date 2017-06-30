Aaliyah N. Groth

Aaliyah N. Groth

Aaliyah Nicole Groth, special angel of Winter Nicole Porter and Thomas J. "TJ" Groth, who graced this world with her presence for only 25 short days, left peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 24, 2017. A sweet and contented baby, she loved getting kisses and hugs from her big sister, Sophie and was always quick with a smile.

