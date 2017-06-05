YMCA reaches goal to keep Rockland rec center open for summer
The Rockland Harbor YMCA announced Wednesday, June 7 it met its fundraising goal to offer summer hours at the Flanagan Community Center in Rockland. The hours of operation, beginning on June 19 will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open gymnasium time, weight room and game room time will be available to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC