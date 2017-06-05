YMCA reaches goal to keep Rockland re...

YMCA reaches goal to keep Rockland rec center open for summer

16 hrs ago Read more: Capital Weekly

The Rockland Harbor YMCA announced Wednesday, June 7 it met its fundraising goal to offer summer hours at the Flanagan Community Center in Rockland. The hours of operation, beginning on June 19 will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open gymnasium time, weight room and game room time will be available to the community.

