Welcoming summer at CMCA

5 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

The Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., will celebrate the public opening of its summer exhibitions, and the one-year anniversary in its Toshiko Mori-designed building, Saturday, June 24, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Everyone is invited to view the new exhibitions showcasing the work of artists John Walker, William Wegman, Jenny Brillhart and Sara Stites; and help celebrate CMCA's first birthday with cake, balloons and refreshments in the courtyard. Opening Saturday in CMCA's soaring Main Gallery for the 2017 summer season is the exhibition "John Walker: From Seal Point."

